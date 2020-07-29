Amitabh Bachchan shares important life advice in new update from hospital: ‘Gau banne se kaam nahi chalta’

Amitabh Bachchan has urged everyone to stand up for themselves in a new update shared on Twitter from the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Quoting famous writer Munshi Premchand, he said that the more one allows others to get the better of them, the more it will keep happening.

“T 3609 - Sansaar mein gau banne se kaam nahi chalta. Jitna dabo, utna hi dabate hai (You cannot be like meek cattle in this world. The more you get subdued, the more they will subdue you). - Premchand,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

Currently, Amitabh and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati hospital. On Monday, Abhishek’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Earlier this week, Amitabh hit out at anonymous trolls wishing ill-health and death upon him. In a blog post, he wrote, “they write to tell me ... ‘I hope you die with this Covid.’” Addressing such people, he wrote, “Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for , the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!”

Amitabh warned the trolls about his solid fan-base of over 90 million, who could instantly become an ‘extermination family’. He continued, “if by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm , not just from me , but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!!.. all I shall say to them is .. ‘Thok do s***o ko’.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh has also been expressing his gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers for their love and prayers, which have been giving him strength during these tough times. Recently, he shared a throwback picture collage of fans gathered outside his bungalow Jalsa, and wrote, “The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God.”

