Amitabh Bachchan shares life lesson about 6 kinds of people who ‘shall remain ever filled with sadness’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was in mood for some life lessons on Wednesday night when he shared a post about the six kinds of people who are doomed to be sad all their lives. He shared a sanskrit shloka with his post and seemed to imply that the post is not meant for all.

“They that express jealousy always towards others, they who ever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered , they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters... Amitabh Bachchan,” he wrote in his Instagram post. On his blog, he added another line saying ‘Samjhne waale samajh gaye, jo naa samjhe woh anadi (ones that this post was intended for must have realised it, others who don’t get it are fools).”

Amitabh’s fans weighed in on his post. “I think it is important to be jealous, dissatisfied, angry, doubtful; these traits makes a person human. Otherwise, s/he is either God or fake. What is important is to harness the positive energy from these feelings & grow bigger, better & to not let its negativities get over you,” wrote a fan. “Yes, yes, absolutely right.These people harm themselves more than harming others. They bring misery and sickness to their hearts, always they will have a reason to feel incomplete Thank you for posting,When you do I feel like you say everything is fine.Get well soon Love you,” wrote another fan.

As per usual, his blog post came with a placeline, this time it mentioned ‘CoViD Ward, Hosp’. The actor was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Saturday along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital. “Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days,” a hospital insider told PTI.

Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s diagnosis on the microblogging site on Sunday, adding that they will be “self-quarantining at home”. On Monday night, Amitabh thanked his fans and well-wishers for brightening the darkness of his isolation with their messages of love.

