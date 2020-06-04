Amitabh Bachchan shares ‘most important graph of 2020’, it shows decline in use of bras, rise in use of sweatpants

Amitabh Bachchan has shared “the most important graph of 2020” on Instagram and it indeed, indicates the change in lifestyle of people during lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown was enforced to flatten the Covid-19 curve but this graph talks about everything else that was affected by the pandemic.

It has a caption, “The most accurate graph I have seen so far during the pandemic,” with several laughing emojis at the bottom of it. While coffee remains the only constant on the graph, it suggests decline in the use of bras by women during their time in quarantine. It seems men have also abstained from shaving which is seen on a massive decline as well. There is a gradual decline in use of cars too.

Use of sweatpants and internet is on rise, as per the graph. There is also a sharp increase in the consumption of alcohol after the government allowed opening of liquor shops few weeks after the extension of the lockdown. Interestingly, the use of toilet paper showed a high increase at a point before coming down, reasons of which remains unknown. But the funniest graph is that of the mask which is beyond explanation.

Amitabh recently said that he has learnt more about life during the ongoing lockdown than he did in 78 years. He wrote on Twitter last week, “Iss lockdown ke kaal mein jitna maine seekha, samjha aur jaana, utna main apne 78 varshon ke jeevan kaal mein na seekh saka, na samajh saka aur nahi jaan saka! Iss sachchai ko vyakt karna issi seekh, samajh aur janne ki parinaam hai (I have not learnt or understood as much in my entire lifetime of 78 years as I have during the lockdown! Revealing this fact is an outcome of this learning).”

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share a few important insights about life, including “a sense of knowing where and how everything functions in the home, instead of leaving to hired staff”.

“There really is so much to do, which we never did on our own .. but how wonderful to be able to do it now .. a sense of knowing where and how everything functions in the home, instead of leaving to hired staff .. clean up the room, the bathroom , the work area .. do the laundry .. the essentials all to do .. its all such a joy and .. and .. most importantly .. you get to know what the staff and the hire was going through when they were doing the work that you are doing now ... and appreciate their effort and hours of work ..Each day is a learning.. each day is a new awakening,” wrote Big B in his blog.

