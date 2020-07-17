Sections
Amitabh Bachchan shares note of thanks for fans, says ‘hospital protocol is restrictive’

Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his gratitude towards fans who are praying for his health and sending in their good wishes.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 07:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan and his family were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday. (REUTERS)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new social media update, thanking his fans for their love and blessings. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday and had been admitted to the hospital.

Making an update from the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, Amitabh wrote, “I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love.”

 

Earlier on Wednesday, he had shared a quote, urging people to introspect and steer clear of negative “trendsetters” in life. He shared the quote in Sanskrit and explained its meaning in the subsequent tweet. Bachchan warned his social media followers, through the tweet, of people with six negative tendencies -- dissatisfaction, anger, jealousy, dislike and doubt.



“People who express jealousy, dislike, dissatisfaction, anger, and doubt towards all others and those who live off others...these six kinds of people always remain filled with sadness...that is why, whenever possible, save yourself from people who have these traits,” his tweet read.

Other than the actor, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. However, his wife, actor Jaya Bachchan, tested negative for the virus.

