Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of a portrait made by physically challenged fan, see pic

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a portrait made by his fan, who is physically challenged. The said portrait is inspired by Amitabh’s character in his recent outing, Gulabo Sitabo. The actor played an old, accentric man in Shoojit Sircar’s film that also featured Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sharing a picture of the artist and his work, Amitabh tweeted Saturday morning, “This is Aayush .. divyaang , physically challenged .. cannot use his hands, so paints with his feet .it was a privilege when I met him at home .. bless him and his superior talent .. gifts me with this.”

Meanwhile, as the world steps out after months of lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, Amitabh also wrote an interesting blog about the novel virus. “Corona is a big festival. It comes after Holi and lasts for many days. A lot of food is made during this festival. All live together in the house. The school has many days off. Shops, offices are all closed. Everyone celebrates this festival together. This festival is celebrated by wearing face masks and keeping a long distance from each other. During the festival, men wear Bermudas and T-shirts and wash dishes and mop the floor all day long while women spend most of the time cooking and checking their mobile phone and You Tube. All children’s are passed without examinations,” he wrote after calling it an ‘essay on coronavirus’.

A picture from work that Amitabh shared on his blog.

He further wrote, “Work in protective environ .. in that which aims to be in the making for the months ahead .. the earnest need for the regular defeated .. the make shift essentials .. the need and desire in doing what the others did do on behalf .. a satisfaction .. no not a satisfaction , a realise that indeed there was much that did not need that extra help .. all done within time and limits .. and importantly the know that they that did , did in lack of knowledge at times of what the process operation by the makers and manufacturers , was not being followed ..”

