Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of his rakhis, calls home quarantine a prison cell: ‘Family is just a few inches away, yet so far’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is counting his blessings while also ruing the disastrous year humanity is going through.On early Wednesday morning, Amitabh shared a picture of his wrist on Instagram, covered with colourful rakhis.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote, “Keep collecting blessings, I have heard that property, fame and ego do not last very long.” Amitabh returned home earlier this week after being discharged from the hospital, where he received treatment for Covid-19.

On his blog, Amitabh also talked about living in a ‘prison cell’ since his return home. “And in the solitude of your own home .. no contact .. a prison cell where the visiting hours , often seen in films , occurs through glass shields and telephoned conversation .. to see and connect in hand actions .. they be family , just a few inches away, yet so far,” he wrote.

Amitabh, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya were admitted to the hospital after their coronavirus diagnosis. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya spent almost a week at hospital, Amitabh was several days later. Abhishek has still not tested negative for the disease and it still at the hospital.

He also mentioned the death of friend and theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi. “And another friend lost .. Kolkata days .. younger brother of ex boss .. gone suddenly .. Alkazi, the mentor of the National School of Drama and the builder of some of the most brilliant talent in the Country , passes away,” he wrote and added a sad emoji next to ‘2020’.

On Tuesday, Abhishek posted a picture on Instagram, wherein he highlighted the colours of nature and shared the scenic view of a cloudy sky. The picture featured a trail of lush green plants in flower pots, and the sky. “The colours of nature never fail to impress,” wrote the actor, adding the hashtag “always look on the bright side of life .”

