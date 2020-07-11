Amitabh Bachchan shares pic with Abhishek Bachchan, Sweta: ‘How did they grow up so fast’

Sections
Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane to share a photo with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 07:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek and daughter Shweta.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new post, dedicated to his two kids--son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. In his post, Amitabh talked about how quickly the two had grown up.

The post includes two pictures of Amitabh with Abhishek and Shweta. One is from when they were little kids, playing in Amitabh’s arms and the other is a more recent one when they were on a family holiday. “How did they grow up so fast,” he wrote.

A few witty fans of Amitabh shared an explanation. “Multiplication and growth of cells Also ,their differentiation.Aise hi,” read a comment on his post. Another shared a meme from Mahabharat, that fit the actor’s post perfectly. Many others shared more pictures of Amitabh with his kids.

Abhishek recently talked about his father in an interview saying, “He never brings his work home, never imposes, what I believe as a fan rightly should be, the fact he’s a living legend of cinema. At home, he’s my friend, somebody I can sit with, watch sports or movies, discuss politics and current affairs. I think it’s very important to understand that dynamic, which I understand is very difficult to comprehend when you’re not living that and viewing it as a third person.”



Abhishek made his web series debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows on Friday. He stars in the show with Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen. The Hindustan Times review of the show read, “Simply slapping a sinister-sounding suffix to the title, and stunt casting Abhishek Bachchan does not erase memories of season one, which was, to be clear, the most bizarre show of 2018. Season two is just as ridiculous.”

