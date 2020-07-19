Amitabh Bachchan shares pic with Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya; thanks fans for their blessings: ‘We see your love’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture with his family on Twitter, thanking fans for their prayers and blessings for them. Amitabh, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya have been diagnosed with Covid-19. They are all currently admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Sharing a throwback picture from when they all greeted their fans outside their house Jalsa, Amitabh wrote that the family ‘sees the love’. “We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands .. in gratitude and thanks,” he wrote in his tweet.

He talked further about the value of prayers on his blog. “The value of connect is supreme .. the value of your presence is supreme .. the value of all the prayers, the duas, .. from Mandirs, Masjids, Churches , Gurudwaras , from the Synagogues .. that you so generously give reaches us .. and we are overwhelmed by your love and care,” he wrote.

“We are so fortunate to have all of you in our lives .. to give us strength and to tell us each moment that we are not alone .. thank you seems so inadequate .. but it does carry with it much more than what it means in mere letters ..Love,” he added.

The family is reportedly responding well to the treatment. Amitabh and Abhishek are in the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital since July 11 after they were diagnosed with Covid-19, while Aishwarya, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were shifted to the facility on Friday night, almost a week after they tested positive for the virus.

“They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a hospital source told PTI. “Aishwarya had cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days,” the insider added.

Since his diagnosis, Amitabh has been regularly updating his admirers about his health on social media. “In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive,” the screen icon tweeted on Friday evening.

