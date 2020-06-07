Amitabh Bachchan shares songs recreated by students, says ‘tunes may change but heartbeat remains the same’, watch

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has shared a beautiful video recorded by students and praised their efforts, calling it an all-Indian talent. The video shows a group of students recording bits of popular songs. The songs include Ye Kya Hua Kaise Hua, Ehsaan Tera Hoga, Chhu Kar Mere Mann Ko, Rim Jhim Gire Sawan, Tumne Mujhe Dekha Hokar Meherbaan, Zindagi Ke Safar Mein Guzar Jaate and Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe, among many more. He tweeted, “Beats, rhythm, heartbeat, Ek. Shabd babal jayein, sur badal jayein par dhadkan ek. Jai Hind.”

“Pehchaan se mila kaam thode bahut samay k liye rehta hai lekin kaam se mili pehchaan umrabhar rehti hai. knowing someone can get you a job, or work - for a while ; but the ‘knowing’ you get from your work remains with you for life ~ ab,” he tweeted soon after sharing the video.

On his latest blog, Amitabh shared his views on his much-awaited, yet delayed film Shoebite that was directed by Shoojit Sircar.

“Another pattern seems to be bearing a bearing .. that of the film in abeyance ..’Shoebite’ or in its fresh avatar ‘Johnny Walker’.. or whatever does get admission in name for the film .. . a signature campaign contemplated by some gains interest and attention .. and the details are awaited for it to materialise, so that a participation of them that care and follow us be put into practice .. .. many efforts have been made in the past , through august bodies and temperaments, but to no avail .. the talk of it lying with the temperaments of the large and important bodies of the west prevails , but stops there at attention,” the actor wrote.

“Star and Disney and lawyers and legal are the conversations that come out but nothing to the context of its release .. a pain that shall remain for the amount of effort made by the people concerned, in all kinds of adverse conditions .. hear us then and let us settle .. the digital platform is now predominant .. release it there .. sell it to us .. relate to the creativity in its making .. give it due justice and value .. if there are anomalies or conditions give us the reasons .. let us sit across a desk a table , anywhere and let us hear it .. chance it to us .. it brings nothing but garage space at the moment .. and shall rot in obscurity in time .. for no reason .. not even to tell us the reason.”

