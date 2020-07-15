Amitabh Bachchan shares tribute for doctors from hospital, calls them ‘god like incarnations, companions of the sufferer’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared an appreciation post for doctors on Twitter. The actor was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday and was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

The actor, in his tweet, has paid a tribute to doctors for their selfless service to humanity. “Pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity,” he wrote in his tweet.

Amitabh’s son, actor Abhishek Bachchan; daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai; and granddaughter Aaradhya have also been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. While Abhishek was admitted to the hospital with him, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in quarantine at home.

On Tuesday, Amitabh had shared a note of thanks to his fans and followers for their good wishes for the family’s health. “It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..Thank you for your eternal love and affection,” he had written.

Hospital sources said that Amitabh and Abhishek are doing well. “Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days,” a hospital insider told PTI.

Post the actors’ diagnosis, 26 staff members working at their bungalows were also tested for COVID-19. On Monday, Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, K West ward, said all the staff members tested negative for the virus.

