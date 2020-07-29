Amitabh Bachchan shares what keeps him warm in trying circumstances, adds, ‘warmth has replaced the fire of dissent’

Amitabh Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and has once again given a cryptic reply to his haters. He also shared a recent picture of himself and talked about what keeps him warm in “these trying circumstances”.

Amitabh shared a picture of his feet in woollen clogs on Tuesday night and compared them to the wooden clogs he had brought from Netherlands. He shared a collage of the two pictures on Instagram and wrote, “The beautiful Dutch clogs of the Netherlands .. and my own woollen clogs to keep me warm in these trying circumstances ..”

The septuagenarian went on to talk about the difference between the Dutch weather and the Mumbai monsoon and wrote, “There is tradition versus modern day comfort .. not to say that the wooden shoes were not comfortable , they were and greatly more protective for the inclement Dutch weather....the weather here is wet and cloudy and filled with the moisture of incessant rain .. the weather last night was similar but symbolically the topic of wooden shoes implicates our own standing on matters similar .. the wood versus the warmth.”

Taking a veiled dig at his trolls and his recent outburst against them, he wrote, “Warmth prevails .. though the colour distinction of the wooden shoes is better .. warmth has replaced the fire of dissent .. despite incessant views on the pros and cons of the out burst it shall remain what needs to remain .. no let up.”

He also shared the story of a snake charmer and his snake which was beaten up by people after he was told by his owner to not bite anyone. The snake charmer scolded his animal, saying that it could have saved himself by scaring people by hissing. He ended the story saying, “Those who were supposed to understand this must have understood.”

In the same vein, he had tweeted on Tuesday, “Vivek - Sapience, sense of right-wrong, discretion, prudence, conduct ..Vivek is used in every Indian language... add a suffix ‘um’ for Telugu, Tamil, Kannad, Malayalam... or an ‘ah’ for Punjabi, Jut, Marathi, Gujarati, Kashmiri etc... The word Vivek means the same...”

Amitabh had written an open letter to his haters in his blog on Monday. “I hope you die with this Covid ..” Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for , the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!”

“.. if by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm , not just from me , but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!!.. all I shall say to them is .. ‘Dhok do s***e ko’”

Amitabh’s actor son Abhishek Bachchan is also admitted at the hospital while Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya have been sent home after the mother-daughter duo tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

