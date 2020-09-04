Amitabh Bachchan shoots 4 campaign films in a day: ‘It’s a struggle to be back on your feet’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is back in the work mode in the right earnest. As he returns to the sets after recovering from the coronavirus, he has embraced work with a vengeance. “Yooo .. hooo !!! .. back to the grind and work .. 4 campaign films .. 5 outfit changes .. 4 still shoots .. 5 hrs one day .. other than me everyone else looking like they ready for a ‘heist’.. and tomorrow on to KBC .. !!” the actor tweeted.

Through his blog, he also gave a glimpse of what his workday looked like. Sharing a few photos where he is seated on a wheelchair, Amitabh wrote, “Its been a struggle to be back on your feet and the considerate unit accommodates me with this vehicle of convenience. The surroundings are quiet and disciplined, scarce conversation. A respected look and guidance, care at every wheel turn, crew about, seeking any requirement from me, feeling like a child in the cradle. All precautions of mask and PPE and distance and channels where I should wheel away, ready and designed before, people about to take any instructions – fatigue, rest, eat something, a coffee or a drink, a break… just say it, no rush no issue.” He went on to explain that the wheelchair was a requirement for one of the shoots.

The actor also wrote that he would begin shooting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati from Friday. “Tomorrow that is the 5th will be the KBC tech runs and then on to the show .. but meanwhile some other dry runs taking place .. of which there shall be mention later. Of this it is convinced .. the absence of work was depressing .. the onset of it has brought back the spring in the yeezeeys .. and the unattended has all been attended to.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is set to hit television screens soon. Sony also revealed the first look of the new set of the show.