Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan, Smriti Irani can’t wait for 2020 to end, share memes and comic strip. See here

Amitabh Bachchan, Smriti Irani can’t wait for 2020 to end, share memes and comic strip. See here

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Smriti Irani have shared about their frustration for the year 2020. Check out their posts.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Amitabh Bachchan recently recovered from the coronavirus.

The year 2020 seems to have irritated both Amitabh Bachchan and Smriti Irani. The actor and the politician shared memes about being fed up with the year, in which the world was thrust into a pandemic.

Amitabh took to Instagram to share a comic strip, in which two people discuss how 2020 will become a symbol for misfortune in the future. “One day 2020 will become the one-word catchphrase for everything messed up,” a character says. “Yes I do believe,” wrote Amitabh in his caption.

 

The actor recently returned home from the hospital, after recovering from the coronavirus. He is now in quarantine. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had all tested positive for the virus, but have since been cured.



 

Meanwhile, Smriti posted a meme of herself, wearing frustrated expressions on her face. “When you are waiting for 2020 to end,” she wrote in her caption. The minister, who used to be an actor, recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her television serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. “20 years ago this was possibly one of my first scenes with Sudha Aunty. I raced through my lines, nervous as hell coz @ektarkapoor was called to the shooting floor by the director who told her the project was a sure shot flop since the girl cast as Tulsi did not have the talent to see it through,” she wrote in a caption, sharing a scene from the show.

Also read: After expressing concerns for career, Amitabh Bachchan gets job offer from fan, says ‘my job is now insured’

Amitabh has been blogging often, and recently expressed concerns about being able to work in a post-pandemic world. In response, a fan sent him a ‘job offer’, to which Amitabh responded by writing, “My job is now insured.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ponting asked ‘what do I do’: How Aussie spinner cleaned up Laxman on debut
Aug 10, 2020 10:29 IST
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be declared today
Aug 10, 2020 10:21 IST
‘Comeback of betrayers shouldn’t be allowed’: CLP meeting
Aug 10, 2020 10:17 IST
India data-curb plan ‘anathema’, US tech giants plan pushback
Aug 10, 2020 10:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.