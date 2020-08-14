Amitabh Bachchan steps out for first time post Covid-19 recovery, Gunjan Saxena thanks IAF for giving her an opportunity to pursue her dream

Amitabh Bachchan planted a sapling in his mother’s memory while Gunjan Saxena thanked IAF.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka questioning former staff member over suspicious money transfer goes viral

A video that shows one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters questioning a member of his staff about a money related issue has gone viral. It shows Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh and her husband asking a staff member about a money transfer.

Sushant Singh Rajput was planning move to Hollywood, generating Rs 50 crore, reveal diary pages shared by sister Shweta

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta has now shared pages from the actor’s diary which show that he was, among other things, planning to establish himself in Hollywood, improving his acting skills and generate assets to help him create content.

Amitabh Bachchan steps out for the first time after Covid-19 recovery, shares photo as he plants a Gulmohar tree in mother’s memory

Amitabh Bachchan has written about an old Gulmohar tree at his Mumbai home, which broke in a recent storm, and how he planted a fresh sapling in his mother’s name on her birth anniversary.

Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra join Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput campaign, call for CBI probe

After actors Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon, Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Sooraj Pancholi have called for a CBI inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Gunjan Saxena speaks about the importance of dreams, thanks IAF for helping her ‘realise my dream of flying, serve the nation’

Ex Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena took to social media to talk about the importance of dreams and need to pursue them. She also thanked the team of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl team for their tireless work.

