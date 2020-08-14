Amitabh Bachchan steps out for the first time after Covid-19 recovery, shares photo as he plants a Gulmohar tree in mother’s memory

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is back home after spending several weeks undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, in a recent social media post spoke about a Gulmohar tree that he had planted 44 years ago at his home in Mumbai, Prateeksha. He also wrote about planting another sapling in memory of his late mother, Tejwant Kaur Suri, popularly known as Teji Bachchan.

Amitabh wrote: “This large ‘gulmohar’ tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house Prateeksha in 1976 .. the recent storm brought it down .. but yesterday on my Mother’s birthday Aug 12th I replanted a fresh new Gulmohar tree in her name .. at the same spot !”

Amitabh also quoted a poem by his father, famous Hindi poet Harivanshrai Bachchan, the essence of which is that nature has its rules and will play its role but that must stop us from being hopeful and doing the right thing. “Jo basey hain ve ujadte hain, prakruti ke jad niyam se, par kisi ujde hue ko, phir basaana kab manaa hai? Hain andheri raat par diya jalaana kab manaa hai?” He also shared pictures of the platinging process from his garden.

In his blog he wrote about his mother and her love for plants and gardens. He mentioned how wherever their family moved his mother would surround them with flowers and gardens. “Ma loved flowers and gardens and wherever we shifted residence to she would surround us all with the most beautiful gardens and flowers of the new environ .. she wanted fresh flowers each day in the house .. particularly so in her room .. the rose being her most favourite ..”

He wrote about how even as a maiden, when she briefly taught in a college in erstwhile Punjab before Partition, she was known for her saris and fragrance of the flowers she would adorn herself with. “.. much before her marriage to my Father, Ma had for a while taught in a prominent College in erstwhile Punjab, before partition .. and the students of her class would wait in the corridor .. waiting for her to pass by so they could admire the sari she was wearing and to savour the whiff of her fragrance as she walked by ... the ‘essence and uniqueness’ of Ma.”

He mentioned that while rose was her favourite, his chosen ones are ‘mogra’ and the ‘parijat’ and the ‘raat ki raani’. He continued, “.. mine have always been the ‘mogra’ and the ‘parijat’ and the ‘raat ki raani’ which gave the most soft gentle fragrance through out the night, particularly in the Delhi winters .. the ‘parijaat’ with the orange stems and beautiful white blossoms were always a delight for me .. in the early hours of the morning they would lie on the floor of the drive way .. gentle soft .. to be picked up with utmost most care and threaded together to form a necklace as an offering in the temple for the God’s ..”

He also mentioned how he was trying to plant some of these sweet-smelling flowering plants at his residence, so that when his Sunday meetings with his fans would commence, they would be greeted by the fragrance. He wrote: “.. I am rebuilding them again at Prateeksha .. and perhaps if space permits at Jalsa .. hopefully, near the gate so that when the Sunday well wishers come these sweet smelling perfumed flowers would greet them ..”

