Amitabh Bachchan ‘surrenders’ himself to God as he gets treated for Covid-19 at Nanavati hospital

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, has shared a new update on his social media accounts. He shared a picture of two Hindu deities and wrote, “T 3596 - Ishwar ke charanon mein samarpit (I surrender myself to God).”

In the wee hours of Thursday, Amitabh posted about the kinds of people who will always remain unhappy. “They that express jealousy always towards others, they who ever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered , they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Amitabh and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and are being treated at the Nanavati hospital. His daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter, Aaradhya, have also tested positive for the virus and are under home quarantine. Actor Jaya Bachchan, meanwhile, has tested negative.

A source from Nanavati hospital told PTI earlier this week that Amitabh and Abhishek were on the path to recovery. “Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days,” the source said.

On Monday, Amitabh thanked fans for their prayers and wishes, and said that he was overwhelmed by the love. “Prarthanaon, sad bhavnaon ki musladhar baarish ne sneh roopi bandhan ka baandh tod diya hai; beh gaya, sthir reh na paaya, tar kar diya mujhe iss apaar pyaar ne, mere iss ekakipan ke andhere ko jo tumne prajwalit kar diya hai, vyakt na kar paunga vyaktigat aabhaar, bas nat mastak hoon main (The torrential rain of prayers and good wishes has gone beyond the bond of affection. I was swept away, I could not remain steady as this immense love filled me. It took away the darkness of my loneliness and filled my life with light. I will not be able to express my personal gratitude to each one but I bow down to you),” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed all four bungalows owned by the Bachchans - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa and declared them containment zones.

