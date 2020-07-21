Amitabh Bachchan talks of ‘silence and the uncertainty of the next’ as he writes from Covid-19 ward

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and noted down his thoughts on life and its uncertainties, as he battles Covid-19. Amitabh -- alongwith son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya -- tested positive for the virus last week and are admitted in Nanavati hospital.

The actor, speaking of his experience during these times, spoke of how there is silence in everything, how life works in its own way and how thoughts race faster than normal. He wrote: “It is the silence and the uncertainty of the next … it is a wonder of the nature of life .. of all that it brings to us each moment , each living breathing day. In the activity driven past days of normalcy, never was there inclination to assess or sit back and think of what thoughts invade us now .. but they do now with a regularity that fills those idle hours, sitting, thinking, looking out into no where ...”

He mentioned how in such times the mind is free: “In these conditions thoughts race at greater speed and in a vividity that had eluded us before .. they were always there , but just the presence of them remained silenced by the mind in its other business of existence .. the business is dormant now .. the mind is freer .. it reflects greatly more than ever .. and I wonder if this is correct , admissible pertinent or not.”

He expanded on the nature of a ‘wandering mind’. “.. a wandering mind often leads us to destinations that , because of their complex vagaries , brings on that which at times be not what you may want to hear or see .. but you do .. the eventuality of all that surrounds us blows heavily about us .. ignorance of it would not be a considered act .. so you succumb to it .. bear it .. live it .. caress it at times .. play with it at others .. wish it away , hold on to it , embrace it and accept .. but never be able to desist its presence ..”

It is this nature of a ‘wandering mind’ which makes thinkers and creative minds of any nature give humanity a glimpse of a higher truth, a greater wisdom. “.. then there is the admiration of the thinkers and visionaries of the times .. writers , poets, philosophers , scientists who in their superior wisdom play out for themselves and often for the good of humanity , that which the common us never do venture into .. it is mundane for us .. but what provokes them into the process of thought is the mystery of genius.”

Amitabh believes that such forced seclusion might just bring out a better side in all of us. “.. time today gives liberty to stretch the gravitas of the cerebrum .. we may never get opportunity to be involved in this act , but given the circumstance , I would like to believe that each one of us .. each individual has the will and the capacity to be what they may have believed , they would never be.”

He talks of how while in a hospital, a ‘room of cure’, the restless mind is wanting to respond and connect. “In the condition of the solace in the room of cure .. the restlessness keeps in the search for reaction .. for a connect .. for something to respond to .. to do .. to do just more than what the condition dictates .. “

This quest of the restless mind, he adds, sometimes, finds fruition but often misses the mark. “.. at times you find it .. at times you stare at barren walls and with empty thoughts .. and you prays that they be filled with the life of existence .. of reaction and company .. “

He ended his blog on a note of gratitude to millions who pray for his well being.

Amitabh, with his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya are currently in Nanavati hospital, after testing positive to coronavirus some time back. The hospital sources have said that the family is stable.

