Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid-19 positive: Harsh Vardhan, Taapsee Pannu wish him a quick recovery

Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared with his followers on Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, several of his co-stars and industry friends have tweeted, praying for his good health.

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he wrote in a tweet.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan wrote, “Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!”

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who has worked with him in Pink and Badlaa, wrote, “And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ.” Actor Sonu Sood wrote, “Get well soon sir.”

Yami Gautam tweeted, “Praying for your speedy recovery, sir.” Raveena Tandon wrote, “Sending you , prayers love hugs and wishes for a speedy recovery!”

Neha Dhupia wrote, “Sending you tons of love and best wishes ... please take care ... you ll be okay very soon!” while Hansal Mehta said, “Prayers sir. Praying for your early recovery.”

Arjun Rampal, Arshad Warsi, Nimrat Kaur also wished Amitabh a speedy recovery.

According to sources at the hospital, he was experiencing breathlessness. On Saturday, around 10pm, he was rushed to the hospital.

“He is stable with minor breathlessness. But considering his age and previous illnesses including tuberculosis, his condition might deteriorate,” said a doctor from the hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.