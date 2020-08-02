Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital, says Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital, says Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19 and has been discharged from the hospital, son Abhishek Bachchan said on Twitter.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 17:04 IST

By Hindustan Times,

Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19 and has been discharged from the hospital.

Abhishek Bachchan has said his father Amitabh Bachchan has finally tested negative for Covid-19 and have been discharged from the Nanavati hospital. He added that the 77-year-old will be recuperating at home.

He took to Twitter on Sunday to share the good news. He wrote, “my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

 

 



Abhishek, is however, yet to be discharged from the hospital. He wrote in another tweet, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

Also read: Disha Salian’s mother on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘How can there be a connection in meeting him just once?’

All four of the Bachchan family including Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month. Abhishek had informed his followers on July 27 on Twitter, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever.. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

 

Amitabh had recently thanked his followers in his blog and said that it is the love of his fans which keeps him going. Talking about going through all fan mails on social media, he wrote, “BUT .. amongst all this there is the Ef and their love .. this is looked forward to with happy expectation .. what is so and so going to send me today .. which prayer , which heavenly body , which inspirational writing of verse shall it be .. .I receive all in the limited time I am given to be here .. and it is the best time of the day ...My love to all of you for that .. I see you, feel you , by my side.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Australia’s Victoria imposes stricter lockdown; curfew in Melbourne
Aug 02, 2020 16:56 IST
Janhvi Kapoor shares refreshing stills from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Aug 02, 2020 16:52 IST
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Aug 02, 2020 17:04 IST
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving into hospital
Aug 02, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.