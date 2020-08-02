Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital, says Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has said his father Amitabh Bachchan has finally tested negative for Covid-19 and have been discharged from the Nanavati hospital. He added that the 77-year-old will be recuperating at home.

He took to Twitter on Sunday to share the good news. He wrote, “my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

Abhishek, is however, yet to be discharged from the hospital. He wrote in another tweet, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

All four of the Bachchan family including Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month. Abhishek had informed his followers on July 27 on Twitter, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever.. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

Amitabh had recently thanked his followers in his blog and said that it is the love of his fans which keeps him going. Talking about going through all fan mails on social media, he wrote, “BUT .. amongst all this there is the Ef and their love .. this is looked forward to with happy expectation .. what is so and so going to send me today .. which prayer , which heavenly body , which inspirational writing of verse shall it be .. .I receive all in the limited time I am given to be here .. and it is the best time of the day ...My love to all of you for that .. I see you, feel you , by my side.”

