Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for their support: ‘The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength’. See pic

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for their support: ‘The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength’. See pic

Amitabh Bachchan, on Friday, took to Twitter to thank fans for their continued support as he fights the deadly coronavirus in a Mumbai hospital.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 08:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan has been fighting coronavirus in a Mumbai hospital.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently admitted at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital after his Covid-19 diagnosis, tweeted on Friday to thanks millions of his fans for their continued support. He called it his ‘strength’.

He tweeted to say: “The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God!” The picture was a collage from his weekly Sunday meet with his fans outside the gates of his Mumbai home.

 

His fans sent him good wishes and prayers; one replied: “Prayers. Get well soon sweetest Amit ji and all your charming family Many Love always .” Another fan said: “God will be there for all who need” - Allah bless you shahinsha allah make you. Stronger than virus allah make you back home. With your family with heather & happy days amen.” A third Twitter user said: “Quiek Recover and Good Health. Get well soon. Love and respect.Take care dear my God. And Bachchan’s family.”



Amitabh has been fighting Covid-19 since earlier this month. On Thursday, a news channel had reported that he had tested negative for the virus. He had written: “This news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!.”

The actor, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya had tested positive for the virus. While Amitabh and Abhishek were immediately admitted to the hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya too got admitted after they reportedly complained of breathlessness.

Amitabh is, nonetheless, active on social media from the Covid-19 ward. Couple of days back. He had felt overwhelmed on knowing that his late father and celebrated Hindi poet Harivanshrai Bachchan’s poem Madhushala had been recited at a function at Poland’s Wroclaw city.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap explains nepotism using Tiger Shroff and Taimur, Ayesha Shroff says ‘don’t involve my kid in this’

Amitabh, who is one of the most active senior actors on social media, shares a video of the recital of the poem which took place in Wroclaw after it was termed the UNESCO City of Literature. “I am moved to tears! Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji’s Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building,” he tweeted.

“They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan,” his tweet further read. Earlier in December 2019, the 77-year-old actor had gone to Poland for attending a prayer ceremony which was held in one of the churches to honour the celebrated literary figure.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amitabh thanks fans for their ‘love and support’, calls it his ‘strength’
Jul 25, 2020 08:05 IST
Formulating rules for recovered patients: Govt
Jul 25, 2020 08:05 IST
Woman’s harp session is graced by an unlikely guest. Watch magical clip
Jul 25, 2020 08:04 IST
No Covid-19 herd immunity yet, says WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Jul 25, 2020 07:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.