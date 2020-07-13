Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans from hospital, says their love took away the ‘darkness of my loneliness’

Amitabh Bachchan thanked his fans and well-wishers. The actor tweeted from the Nanavati hospital on Monday night and said that he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers after he tested positive for Covid-19. He said that though he could not individually respond to each of them, he was moved by their love for him.

“Prarthanaon, sad bhavnaon ki musladhar baarish ne sneh roopi bandhan ka baandh tod diya hai; beh gaya, sthir reh na paaya, tar kar diya mujhe iss apaar pyaar ne, mere iss ekakipan ke andhere ko jo tumne prajwalit kar diya hai, vyakt na kar paunga vyaktigat aabhaar, bas nat mastak hoon main (The torrential rain of prayers and good wishes has gone beyond the bond of affection. I was swept away, I could not remain steady as this immense love filled me. It took away the darkness of my loneliness and filled my life with light. I will not be able to express my personal gratitude to each one but I bow down to you),” he wrote on Twitter.

Amitabh and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Abhishek in a tweet on Sunday had written that his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter, Aaradhya, also tested positive for the virus. “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers,” he had written.

His wife and daughter’s positive coronavirus results came in a day after he and his father, Amitabh, revealed that they had tested positive for the illness, which has affected more than eight lakh people in India. On Sunday, Amitabh provided an update from the isolation ward at that he has been admitted to. He wrote on his blog, “My dearest Ef .. your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude .. I thank you all ...”

While Amitabh and Abhishek are admitted at the Nanavati hospital for mild symptoms, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are asymptomatic and are in quarantine at home. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.

