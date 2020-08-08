Sections
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan welcomes ‘bhaiyu’ Abhishek Bachchan as he returns home after testing Covid-19 negative

Amitabh Bachchan welcomes ‘bhaiyu’ Abhishek Bachchan as he returns home after testing Covid-19 negative

As Abhishek Bachchan tested negative for coronavirus on Saturday, his father Amitabh Bachchan tweeted excitedly about his return home.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 18:32 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are both back home.

“Welcome home Bhaiyu”, wrote legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan after son-actor Abhishek Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital, after testing negative for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Amitabh shared with his legion of fans, the good news of his son’s recovery from Covid-19 on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, and expressed his gratitude towards the almighty. “Welcome home Bhaiyu .. GOD IS GREAT,” the actor tweeted.

 

 



Scores of well wishes from fans as well as from Bollywood celebrities poured in on social media platforms, since the recovery news was put out. Abhishek’s Delhi-6 co-star and good friend Sonam Kapoor tweeted: “Ab you’re the best ...all my love to you”

While television host and actor Maniesh Paul wrote on Twitter: “Thats supppppppper bro!!pls take care” Abhishek Bachchan is the last member of the Bachchan family to return home after testing positive for Covid-19.

He was admitted to Mumbai’s hospital along with senior Bachchan on July 11 after testing positive for the virus, and since then were getting the treatment. Besides the father-son duo, the other members of Bachchan family -- Big B’s daughter in law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya were also tested Covid-19 positive on July 12.

 

However, on July 27, the former Miss World and her daughter were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus. On August 2, Big B shared the news of his testing negative for Covid-19 on social media and extended gratitude to the legion of fans, and admirers for their undying support, and prayers to the Bachchan family during these trying times.

Abhishek Bachchan returned home in Mumbai after his discharge from hospital.

