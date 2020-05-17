Amitabh Bachchan wrote notes to Jaya Bachchan for water, couldn’t speak due to tracheostomy after Coolie accident

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane of Sunday, thinking about the days when he suffered a horrible accident on the sets of his film Coolie in 1982. Amitabh had to undergo tracheostomy and was unable to speak for days.

“The skin and face ages .. the scars of surgical relevance show up deeper .. that line on the nostril .. a reminder of the days spent in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital after the Coolie accident .. the pipes, well some of the many that were then inserted for survival , would be pulled out by me in my stupor and semi coma condition .. it irritated me .. so they found a permanent solution .. they stitched it to my nostril , so I could not pull it out .. and it, the scar has remained .. that scar below on the neck...the tracheostomy .. in those days the neck was cut and the life saving apparatus was inserted there .. the machine connected to it breathed for you .. you lost your voice till it was there .. if and when I was in a condition to say something, I had to either gesture or seek a paper to just about be able to write a few shaky scratchy words,” he wrote in his blog.

Amitabh also mentioned that he would write notes to his wife and actor Jaya Bachchan in ‘broken Bengali’, asking her for water and other things. “Mostly surreptitiously to Jaya in broken Bengali, asking her to give me a sip of water - forbidden by the doctors .. so the nurses and doctors would not understand .. it never worked .. they would find out,” he wrote.

During the filming of a fight scene in Coolie, also featuring Puneet Issar at the Bangalore University campus, Amitabh was grievously hurt. The actor was rushed to a Mumbai hospital and underwent multiple surgeries. The actor had once written on his blog about how he was declared clinically dead for a few minutes before being put on the ventilator.

Also read: Robert Downey Jr stood up for Avengers cast after Marvel tried to strong-arm them and they threatened to quit

Looks like Amitabh is missing his wife a lot who is in Delhi due to the lockdown, away from her family in Mumbai. On her birthday in April, Amitabh wrote in his blog that he missed her. “Jaya’s birthday today and the distance where she is stuck, reduced by the inventions of the day in virtual technology .. she was in Delhi at Parliament when the lockdown happened and she could not come back home, in Mumbai,” he wrote. However, he was grateful that Jaya Bachchan is safe. “She is at home in Delhi, within controlled conditions and of course the entire day never passes without Facetimes and sharing of conversations which make it seem as though we are all together,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more