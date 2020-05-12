Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli starts her own business, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek, Meezaan Jaaferi wish her

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has launched a platform for women, Aara Health, to discuss all their health issues. On the occasion, her family members including mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, uncle Abhishek and rumoured boyfriend actor Meezaan Jaaferi congratulated her.

The page also explained who they were as ‘a virtual healthcare platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidentil, safe and reliable manner’.

Proud of his niece’s achievement, Abhishek wrote: “Well done Navya. Proud of you.” Her mother Shweta said, “Congratulations Navya.” Navya’s rumoured boyfriend actor Meezaan, son of popular actor and dance show host Jaaved Jaaferi, said: “Go follow @aarahealth Congratulations Navya Nanda.”

Sunil Shetty’s actor daughter Athiya also congratulated Navya on her achievement.

Only few days back, Amitabh had shared pictures of his granddaughter in a DIY robe and graduation cap, posing for the camera after she passed out of college. However, she could not attend her graduation ceremony in New York, owing to coronavirus crisis.

Sharing the pictures, Amitabh has written: “Grand daughter NAVYA .. Graduation Day .. graduated from College in New York .. Corona cancelled travel & ceremony ..But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion .. such a positive happy attitude.”

