Ammy Virk, Himanshi Khurana slam Kangana Ranaut for opposing farmers’ protests: ‘One can ask government for security but not their rights’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s recent comments on the ongoing farmers’ protests against new farm bills haven’t gone down well with many of her industry colleagues. Punjabi singer Sukhe and Ammy Virk have even made boycott calls against her while actor Sargun Mehta slammed her for her views.

Kangana had criticised the participation of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu in the farmers protests. She had written, “Shame..... in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully government won’t allow anti national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang...”

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana reacted to her tweet saying, “According to you government se security mang lo par haq nahi hmmm (According to you one can ask government for security but not their rights).”

Replying to Kangana’s tweet, Ammy Virk said in Punjabi, “Shame on you sister, there is nothing more than people. You talk about your own senior citizens. You rocked the whole world when a portion of your building in Bombay was demolished, here the government has killed our rights.”

Sukhe shared Ammy Virk’s post and captioned it, “#FAKEBOLLYWOOD #ISTANDWITHFARMERS.” He shared a video to show how his fans could boycott Kangana on Instagram and wrote, “Apna apna farz nibhai jao. Comments ch hazri laai jao #bycottkanganaranaut. Gaala ni kadhnia aap...aha treeka sab toh vadia (Do what is your duty. Write in comments #boycottkanganaranaut. Don’t just talk about it...this is the best way).”

Slamming her for her statement, Sargun had written on Twitter, “Jaise aapko apni baat kehna ka haqq hai inhein bhi hai. Bass farak yeh hai ki aap bina baat aur maksad ke bolti hain aur yeh apne haqq ke liye ladd rahein hain (The way you have a right to share your views, they also have that right. The only difference is you talk without any logic or motive while they are fighting for what’s theirs).”

