Amol Parashar: If I stay depressed about losing out on projects, I won’t be able to survive

Among those expressing their grief and shock over the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is Amol Parashar. In fact, his Twitter thread soon after the unfortunate incident, on how it has jolted “young actors” raised some pertinent points. However, the TVF Tripling actor denies his tweets being just about the insider-outsider debate or nepotism.

“There was no attempt to pit people against each other in times of tragedy. It was an expression of empathy and sorrow for a person who might have had a similar journey, faced similar situations, obstacles and overcame them to reach where he did,” says Parashar, adding that everyone goes through their own share of struggles.

“I can go on and on about my good, bad, funny and bizarre stories. But I don’t want talk about it in the context of somebody’s demise,” says the 33-year-old.

With so much being said and written in the public domain about Rajput’s demise and Bollywood as an industry, the actor rues how right now people’s intentions are being misinterpreted and also there’s so much social media toxicity.

He elaborates his point, “Messages aren’t being understood, quick judgements are being passed. It might also look like you’re seeking publicity. Also, people are confused and frustrated and social media seems to have become a tool for them to express their suppressed feelings. So while I’m hopeful things might turn better, my focus is only on my craft.”

And therefore, Parashar suggestes that one needs to be “pragmatic, recalibrate and re-evaluate” to deal with the complexities in the profession.

“Almost everyone who comes to this city to pursue acting or filmmaking is aware of these obstacles, the inherent biases in the system. Of course when you’re here, you get first-hand experiences and insights and then you decide what you want to do with it,” he shares.

Steering the conversation to star kids and if they have an advantage over the outsiders, the actor is quick to say, “It’s bizarre to think ki agar star kids nahi hote to woh role main kar sakta tha. Star kids are certainly easier to cast and have instant popularity. But, to think I’d have got that role if it wasn’t for a star kid and that there’s discrimination, isn’t correct. If I think like that, I’ll stay depressed on losing out projects, and won’t be able to survive.”

Before concluding, Parashar points out that Bollywood is called business for a reason. “Producers putting crores will take those who can bring that money back. I’ve to reach that place and then look forward to opportunities. Even Shah Rukh Khan didn’t become a star overnight,” he says.

