Amrish Puri’s birthday: Vardhan says his grandad loved simple food, Shah Rukh and Salman would good-naturedly tease him

On veteran actor Amrish Puri’s 88th birth anniversary, his grandson and actor Vardhan Puri spoke about his legendary grandfather. He gave insights into the simple life of one of the most talented actors of the Hindi film industry.

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Vardhan said how given his grandfather’s fondness for home-cooked simple Punjabi food, the latter would often be teased by the likes of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. He was quoted as saying, “He never liked outside food. Even he was leaving in the morning at 6 am for a shoot, he used to make sure he took his dabba with him because he loved his Punjabi food and his simple dal, roti, salad and soup.”

“Salman Khan saab, Bachchan saab (Amitabh Bachchan), Shah Rukh Khan saab all used to make fun of him because I still remember that big dabbas of biryani, ghost and kebabs would come from Salman Khan saab’s home and they used to all say, ‘Arey, Amrishji why are you eating this ghaas-phoos (vegetarian food), please eat with us.’ And daadu would just take a bite so that no one would feel bad, and then would say, ‘Arey, I’m happy with my simple food.’ He never ate outside food because he would always say that his voice is too important for him and he couldn’t abuse it.”

He also mentioned how his grandfather had a child-like enthusiasm for cinema till the end. He would often show Vardhan his costumes for a role or his lines from the film. “I used to see him coming him at 3 at night, and then I’d see him awake, fresh, excited, whistling and singing away in his bathroom while shaving at 6 in the morning and excited about the day and telling me, ‘See, I’m playing this character today and this is my wig these are my clothes, these are my lines, I’m going to narrate them once, just check them.”

Vardhan also took to Instagram stories to post a picture of Amrish Puri in one of his many cinematic avatars.

Vardhan made his Bollywood debut last year with Yeh Saali Aashiqui. In 2014, he had appeared in a short film called Bumbhaiyya. Amrish Puri died on January 12, 2005.

