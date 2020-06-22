Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri on his birth anniversary: He never liked to make a big fuss about birthdays

When you are the grandson of one of the legendary actors of cinema, you are bound to feel the pressure as an actor yourself. But Vardhan Puri has handled it quite well, having delivered a good performance in his debut film Yeh Saali Aashiqui. What he cannot get out of his mind is the legacy that his grandfather left behind with his work. On his 88th birth anniversary, Vardhan tells us what plans they have in mind for today.

“We are very emotional. In fact, yesterday, our entire family video called each other, and we were discussing him — his glorious life, the amazing human being he was. My mom made his favorite kada prasad halwa, my sister came visiting with her husband. We also had some yummy pizzas, just the way he liked them,” he says.

Foodie is clearly one tag that can be attached to the veteran actor. Vardhan further reveals, “We will listen to his favourite KL Saigal, Kishore kumar, Mohammad Rafi songs, and watch all the scenes from his films which we love and are most memorable, such as Mr India (1987) and Vidhaata (1982).”

While the young actor was small when his grandfather passed away, he says that he himself did celebrate many birthdays together with his grandfather. Recalling his fond memories, Vardhan says, “He never liked to make a fuzz about his birthdays. We used to have family dinners, sit in his home theatre to watch classics together, like Hitchcock films, a Satyajit Ray or Kishore Kumar film. He would also wake up and do a special Shiv ji ki puja. After that, we all would go to them temple, pray, come back home and have a sweet dish. While my grandfather and my dad wouldn’t drink, they would pop the champagne and have a glass, breaking the rule just for that day. His favourite food would be maa choli ki daal, bhindi ki sabzi, fish curry and gajar ka halwa, with tandoori roti.”

