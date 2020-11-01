Amrita Rao, husband RJ Anmol welcome baby boy

Actor Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on Sunday morning.

“Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings,” their spokesperson said in a statement.

Amrita recently said that she was nervous ahead of the arrival of the baby. She had told Times of India in an interview, “I have heard that with babies every few months there is a landmark transition. You are perpetually about discovering new things. Yes, I am nervous about the idea of motherhood but the saying is true- when you see your baby’s face the mother in you effortlessly awakens. I am looking forward to being a friend to this little wonder in my life.”

Anmol had recently said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “Amrita is a princess so she deserves to be treated like that. There’s nothing new, that’s the way I have been treating her from day one.”

Talking about dealing with her pregnancy during lockdown, he had said, “This lockdown has been a blessing in disguise. Who gets the opportunity to be together 24 hours a day at such a time! Talking about dealing with the pandemic, we didn’t move out at all and were very strict and particular about that aspect. I am a very positive soul and I always believe every problem has an opportunity and everything which is going bad will be followed by a good thing.”

