Amrita Rao: ‘I am nervous about the idea of motherhood’

Actor Amrita Rao has opened up on some of the most interesting issues that surround her right now - while she talked about preparing for motherhood, she also shared her views on the criticism that her film opposite Shahid Kapoor, Vivaah, often garners.

After working with Shahid in Ishq Vishk, Amrita was seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Vivaah - a film that is often slammed for being regressive and denying all agency to the female lead of the story.

About her pregnancy and prepping for motherhood, she told Times of India, “I have heard that with babies every few months there is a landmark transition. You are perpetually about discovering new things. Yes, I am nervous about the idea of motherhood but the saying is true- when you see your baby’s face the mother in you effortlessly awakens. I am looking forward to being a friend to this little wonder in my life.”

Talking about Vivaah, Amrita said that it is not common for women to get good roles in films. Talking about the film, she told the daily, “Actresses do many films but only a few are lucky to get that one film and role which becomes their larger identity in the country. Vivah to me is what Mughal-E-Aazam was for Madhubala and Hum Aapke Hain Koun is for Madhuri Dixit. The film has grown to become the darling of the nation over the years and the kind of respect and relatability have from that film is unbelievable. (This movie was like revisiting the sixties and seventies kind of movies and values).

“It actually catered to the pulse of the two and three-tier cities in India where arranged marriages and living in huge joint families are a way of life even till date. While the rest of the industry was turning bolder and sexier, Sooraj ji knew his audience. Vivah was considered regressive only by the English critics but the Indian audiences proved them totally wrong,” she added.

Last week, Amrita had shared a sweet video of herself gazing lovingly at her baby bump and cradling it. “NAVRATRI AND NINE’TH MONTH!! My Dear Instees, I feel blessed to witness my Nine’th month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri! These 9 days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her Nine Avatars. I am entering a New phase of embodying the Avatar of a Mother myself! I bow to the Highest Female Energy in the Universe as I surrender in good faith,” she wrote on Instagram.

“May Goddess Durga bless ALL Mother’s and Mommy’s to be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the the many Devine Avatar’s that comes along with the territory of motherhood!! Wishing you ALL on Ashtami #HappyNavratri #navratri2020,” she added.

Amrita’s husband RJ Anmol had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Lockdown was a blessing in disguise. Who gets the opportunity to be together 24 hours a day at such a time? We didn’t move out at all and were very strict and particular about that aspect. My show was going to come in March but it has come at a point when at the same time I am going to become a father.”

Amrita, who has acted in a number of films such as Ishq Vishk, Masti, Main Hoon Na, Vivah and Jolly LLB, was last seen in Thackeray alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Follow @htshowbiz for more