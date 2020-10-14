Amrita Rao opens up about hush-hush pregnancy, says husband RJ Anmol reads Bhagavad Gita to her and baby every night

Actor Amrita Rao, who had kept her pregnancy hush-hush until being spotted in public recently, has said that the fact she is about to become a mother still hasn’t sunk in. Recently, pictures of a visibly pregnant Amrita and her husband, RJ Anmol, were shared online.

In an interview, the Vivah and Main Hoon Na actor said that Anmol recites verses from the Bhagavad Gita every night.

She told Mumbai Mirror, “Anmol reads a chapter from the Bhagavad Gita to baby and me every night,” adding that the couple has found their perfect song: Jeevan Ki Bagiya Mehkegi. “I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do,” she said, admitting that the feeling still hasn’t sunk in.

Amrita said that her priority right now is mental health, and luckily, the baby doesn’t seem to be too demanding. “Even the baby realises it and is not very demanding. There are no special cravings I eat whatever I want and the baby seems to be happy with it,” she said.

A source had earlier told ETimes, “She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together.”

Amrita and RJ Anmol tied the knot in 2016, after dating for seven years. Asked about what inspired them to have a baby, she said, “One can’t plan these things, they just happen.”

In recent months, other celebrity couples such as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, and Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu have also announced pregnancies.

