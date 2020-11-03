Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Amrita Rao reveals ‘fringe benefits’ of having a child in 2020: ‘A nuclear family suddenly became a joint family’

Amrita Rao reveals ‘fringe benefits’ of having a child in 2020: ‘A nuclear family suddenly became a joint family’

Actor Amrita Rao, who recently gave birth to her first child, has said that conceiving in 2020 has had its ‘fringe benefits’.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 11:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol recently welcomed their first child.

Actor Amrita Rao, who recently welcomed her first child with husband RJ Anmol, has described the feeling of holding her baby for the first time. She also spoke about the blessing in disguise of having a child in 2020, at a time when most of the world has been dealing with a pandemic.

She said that 2020 has been a difficult year, but she chooses to look at the silver lining. “I think there were many fringe benefits of conceiving in 2020,” she said.

 

The actor told The Times of India in an interview, “My baby got only pure home-cooked food, as both the grandmothers pitched in and took turns to stay with us. A nuclear family suddenly became a joint family. The bonding, spending quality time, having family conversations, eating together, praying together and enjoying planning the ‘little things’ together will surely inculcate such sanskars in my baby, too.”



Describing the feeling of holding her baby for the first time, she said, “I can’t stop staring at my baby’s face and my husband Anmol’s priceless expression of joy. I’m still in a state of wonderment. The phenomenon of giving birth to another human being is unfathomable and divine. There is a God...”

Amrita’s husband RJ Anmol had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Lockdown was a blessing in disguise. Who gets the opportunity to be together 24 hours a day at such a time? We didn’t move out at all and were very strict and particular about that aspect. My show was going to come in March but it has come at a point when at the same time I am going to become a father.”

Also read: Amrita Rao on when she was linked to Shahid Kapoor: ‘He was in a relationship when I was his co-star, we weren’t even friends’

Last week, the couple announced the birth of the baby boy in a joint statement via a spokesperson: “Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Last decade was to ensure basic facilities, this will fulfil all aspirations’, says PM Modi at Forbesganj rally
Nov 03, 2020 11:44 IST
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
Nov 03, 2020 10:01 IST
LIVE: 19.26% voter turnout till 11am in 2nd phase of Bihar assembly polls
Nov 03, 2020 11:35 IST
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
Nov 03, 2020 11:12 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Clad in PPE, polling staff ready for second phase
Nov 03, 2020 11:43 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Top leaders cast votes, urge people to vote
Nov 03, 2020 11:42 IST
BB 14: Nishant shares video after his eviction, gives message to detractors
Nov 03, 2020 11:40 IST
After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh also mulls law against interfaith marriages
Nov 03, 2020 11:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.