Amruta Khanvilkar: I would rather get work on my capabilities than think about others who might be getting it on a platter

While the favouritism-nepotism debate rages on in Bollywood, Amruta Khanvilkar chooses not to give it much importance and instead prefers to concentrate on her work.

“It’s a part and parcel of every industry. No one is bigger than the film. I can’t keep crying over small things ki arrey isne mera role khaa liya, mera yeh shot cut kar diya. I prefer looking at the bigger picture. The film needs to work. Whatever I’m today is because of the efforts I’ve put in. I’ve always given auditions to crack a part. I would rather get work on my capabilities than think about others who might be getting things on a platter,” she says.

However, the actor emphasises that her professional struggles are nothing compared to what her parents have been through to bring her and her sister up.

“I cracked Raazi’s (2018) audition but then there are some I didn’t get through. You get some, you miss some and that’s life. I feel people have become too sensitive about everything. I’ve seen my parents struggle hard to bring us up, give us good education, decent life... Unke samne yeh sab kuchh nahi lagta mujhe,” she explains.

Khanvilkar further adds that rejections do hurt but that doesn’t mean one should let that sadness affect their efforts.

“Everyone walks their own path. Some people are born with silver spoons, some aren’t. I always knew that I’m a middle class Maharashtrian girl and I’ve to make it on my own,” she reasons.

While the actor started her Bollywood journey with Mumbai Salsa in 2007, it was with Raazi, Satyameva Jayate (2019) and Malang earlier this year that put her in the limelight.

“Everything takes time. Also, I think I had done more Marathi than Hindi films in between. That could also be a reason. Now that I’ve successfully created a positive image in Hindi films, I want to retain that by associating with the right kind of work,” she shares.

Khanvilkar has mostly done leading parts in Marathi cinema. On whether she aims at getting a similar exposure in Hindi projects, she adds that today it’s everything about the story and characters.

“I’m happy getting interesting parts and also being able to work with good people. The length of the role doesn’t really matter,” she ends.

