Amruta Khanvilkar: Young minds need to be educated on how social media isn’t the be-all and end-all

Amruta Khanvilkar is against the idea of anyone focusing on social media existence more than their real lives. The actor says young minds strive to live up to that make-believe sort of a world where people are mostly showcasing their “happy and beautiful side”. While Khanvilkar agrees that social media has become an important tool of communication during these difficult times , she also points out that the hate and negativity in the space is getting beyond control.

“I see so many youngsters being obsessed with their social media life and judge each other by the likes, views and comments they receive. And I know how much it affects their mental health if something goes wrong on that front. These young minds need to be educated that social media isn’t the be-all and end-all. Life is beyond that,” asserts the actor.

Sharing a piece of advice from her personal experience, the Raazi (2018) actor shares that not everyone would like you, so along with likes, one has to also deal with those who’re bothered or be happy about how they are in both real and virtual worlds.

“In your family also, there will be that one mama, chacha, bhatija, mausi, who doesn’t like you. Toh social media par bhi yeh ho sakta hai na,” she quips, adding, “I also enjoy social media but the moment I realise things are getting negative, I take a break. I even go on a blocking spree and will do so in future too every time someone starts to abuse me or say nasty things for no reason.”

Khanvilkar adds that everyone has their “own way of dealing” with social media toxicity. Sharing her brush with negativity, she talks about the kind of reaction she got on a particular post.

“I had shared a photo of my mother feeding my six-month-old nephew with a feeding bottle. Now, on that post people started saying baby needs breastmilk, how we should take care of a toddler, many tried teaching us to be responsible too. I was like, ‘ Do people really know the health condition of the mother or the baby?’ A simple happy photo was turned into a sad one. I mean even Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter (Ziva) got rape threats. I don’t understand, what’s wrong with these people? Yaar bachhe aur budho ko to chodh do,” she rues.

While Khanvilkar is open to constructive criticism on her craft, she can’t accept these personal attacks. And that’s why she’s content with her “little group” of honest and supporting fans.

“Kaam nahi pasand hai bolo, uspe main aapne aap ko sudharungi. But why comment on my personal life? We enjoy performing and entertaining our audience, direct interaction and constructive criticism are welcome but I can’t tolerate these mindless trolling. I’ve therefore stopped posting anything personal. Why give them the opportunity? I’m anyway not one of those who would express my love for my husband on social media when he’s just sitting beside me,” she signs off.

