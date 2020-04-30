Amul, Delhi Police pay tributes to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor: ‘They made us laugh and cry with their art’

Dairy giant Amul came through with yet another heartwarming Amul Topical, this time to pay tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan. The new artwork shows Irrfan in his multiple roles from Angrezi Medium, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar and other films.

“#Amul Topical: Tribute to one of our finest actors,” they wrote in a tweet. Fans got emotional on seeing Irrfan in the topical. “We all will miss him,” wrote one. “Yes absolutely Finest Actor,” read another tweet. Fans also demanded a topical for actor Rishi Kapoor, who died just a day after Irrfan on Thursday.

Delhi Police paid tributes to both the actors on Twitter. Sharing their pictures, they wrote, “Two amazing personalities of film industry who made us laugh and cry with their art, are not among us today. Delhi Police offers their heartfelt tribute to them.” The photos show Rishi and Irrfan next to special dialogues from their films.

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 at 8.45 am after a two year-long battle with leukemia at H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai. His family said the actor remained “jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents”. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Actor Irrfan Khan died at the age of 53 on Wednesday, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he was under observation for colon infection. The actor had announced in 2018 that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

