Anand Ahuja can’t get over sweet birthday surprise from Sonam Kapoor, here is proof

Anand Ahuja is still not over the sweet surprise planned for him by wife, actor Sonam Kapoor, last week. She treated him to a lavish outdoor picnic in London for his birthday.

On Instagram, Anand shared a picture of himself kissing Sonam on the cheek, with a picnic set-up in front of them. The couple sat on a sheet laid out on the grass; the set-up was made more cosy with a number of cushions and a small picnic table decked up with flowers. A food cast decorated with balloons can be seen in the background.

“#TBT to this time last week. #everydayphenomenal,” Anand wrote in his caption. Sonam commented, “Love you.” Her mother, Sunita Kapoor, dropped a number of heart emojis on the post.

Sonam had been counting down to Anand’s birthday on Instagram and went all out to make his day special. Apart from the picnic, she also created a personalised Instagram filter for him, featuring his favourite things - basketball and ice cream. She also shared special stickers made out of his favourite hashtags.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan apologises after wrongly crediting father Harivansh Rai Bachchan for Prasoon Joshi’s poem

Last month, Sonam and Anand returned to their home in London, after spending nearly four months in Delhi and Mumbai. They came to India just before the nationwide lockdown was enforced, as they wanted to be close to their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after her return, Sonam posted pictures which seemed to show her outdoors. She was accused of violating the rules which mandated that she remain in quarantine for two weeks, thereby ‘putting lives in danger and setting a bad example’.

Defending herself, Sonam said that the pictures were taken in her own garden. Retweeting the tweet of a woman who came out in support of her, she wrote, “I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more