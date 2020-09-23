Anand Ahuja reveals first-ever Snapchat message to Sonam Kapoor during their courtship, see pic

Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja shared an old picture of her airport look on Instagram stories and revealed his first-ever Snapchat message to her during their courtship. He said that he struck up a conversation with her about the selfie she had posted, in which she was wearing the same white sneakers as in the picture shared by him.

“PS .. you know that my FIRST ever snapchat message to @sonamkapoor while I was ‘courting’ her was about the selfie she posted on Snapchat in these sneakers right? @deepika_deepti -and I believe you got her to wear them! So see how sneakers bring the world together!,” he wrote, tagging Deepika Deepti, the CEO of his clothing brand Bhaane.

In 2018, Sonam shared details of her first date with Anand in London, after two months of messaging each other on Facebook and Snapchat. She revealed how he did not like her sneakers at all. “I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game... That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life,” she told Vogue.

Sonam first met Anand in 2015, when she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Her friends were trying to set her up with his best friend, and tricked her into a meeting at a five-star hotel. However, the entire evening, Sonam found herself chatting more with Anand than his friend.

After being in a relationship for more than two years, Sonam and Anand got married in an anand karaj ceremony in May 2018. Their wedding was a glitzy affair attended by the biggest names from Bollywood.

On the work front, Sonam was seen in two films last year - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor. She is yet to announce her next project.

