Anand Ahuja says he ‘most certainly can’t pull off’ hairband like Abhishek Bachchan, see their fun banter

Anand Ahuja wanted to see a picture of Abhishek Bachchan’s lockdown hairstyle with the hairband. See their conversation here.

Updated: May 29, 2020 16:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anand Ahuja and Abhishek Bachchan engaged in a banter on Instagram.

Anand Ahuja turned to his Instagram followers on how to keep his long hair from getting in the way while working out or playing basketball. He got all kinds of suggestions, from rocking a man bun to wearing a bandana or a cap. One user suggested he use a zigzag hairband a la Abhishek Bachchan.

This prompted Anand to give Abhishek a shout-out and say, “@bachchan people want your hairband back. I most certainly can’t pull it off.” The actor replied, “Brother! It’s back!!! Been wearing it. @anandahuja.”

Anand asked Abhishek to share a glimpse of his lockdown hairstyle, on popular demand. “Yoooo! Let’s see that lockdown hairstyle,” he wrote. Anand also shared a picture of Abhishek rocking the hairband and wrote, “@bachchan apparently it’s a fan fave #TBT.”

Abhishek grew out his hair while shooting for Shaad Ali’s Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. While the film was a box office dud, the look was quite a rage at the time.



Recently, in an Instagram post, Abhishek revealed that he had long hair while shooting for the song Tere Bina from Mani Ratnam’s Guru, as it was shot while he was filming Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. “I just shaved my beard but obviously couldn’t cut my hair. They used to pin up my hair during this shoot to look shorter and match the continuity look of Gurukant Desai,” he wrote.

Currently, Abhishek is isolating in Mumbai with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya and father Amitabh Bachchan. However, his mother Jaya Bachchan has been stuck in Delhi since the lockdown began.

Anand, meanwhile, is quarantining with his wife Sonam Kapoor at their home in Delhi after returning to the country from London in March, days before the nationwide lockdown began. Sonam has been sharing glimpses from their life in lockdown on Instagram.

