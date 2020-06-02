Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter engage in funny flirtatious banter: ‘What’s in the mask, honey?’

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will be soon romancing each other in Khaali Peeli.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a ‘cool as a cucumber’ photo of herself chilling on the couch with a face mask on, prompting a funny response from Ishaan Khatter. “What’s in the mask, honey?” he asked. His comment had clever wordplay -- he could mean ‘honey’ as an ingredient as well as a term of endearment.

Replying in the same tone, Ananya wrote, “Yes honey... dahi and haldi (yogurt and turmeric).” The exchange got fans excited and one wanted to know ‘what’s cooking’ between them. Another wrote, “@ishaankhatter @ananyapanday awww you two adorable.”

Ishaan and Ananya will be seen together in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli, which is an ‘intense romantic film’ set in Mumbai. Produced by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya said that she had to learn ‘Mumbaiyya lingo’ for her role in Khaali Peeli. “It’s very different from how I am as a person. My character, Pooja, is nothing like what I am and how my life has been. It’s really exciting as an actor to play someone who is not like you. That’s the most challenging part,” she added.

Khaali Peeli was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 12, but the shoot was stalled in March, due to the nationwide lockdown. The team has just one day of shoot remaining.

Ananya has also signed Shakun Batra’s next, a relationship drama with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While it was earlier announced that the film will release in February 2021, there is no clarity on when it will go on floors, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other than this, Ananya also has Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter in her kitty. The film marks Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut and also stars Charmme Kaur in a key role.

