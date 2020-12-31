Sections
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter enjoy breathtaking view at breakfast, share pics from same Maldives resort. See here

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter enjoy breathtaking view at breakfast, share pics from same Maldives resort. See here

Actor Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have shared new pictures from their Maldives vacation. See the posts here.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 11:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are vacationing in the Maldives.

Actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, who are both holidaying in the Maldives, have shared new updates from their vacation. While the two didn’t share any pictures together, they’ve been tagging the same resort in their social media posts.

Ananya took to Instagram Stories to post several short videos of her resort, along with a silhouette of herself. On Thursday morning, she also shared a boomerang video of her breakfast, which she apparently ate inside a private pool. The pool appears to be the same as the one Ishaan posed in his Wednesday posts.

 

He took to Instagram Stories on Thursday as well, and shared a picture of himself, enjoying some fruit. The actors worked together in the recent film Khaali Peeli.



Previously, Ananya had shared a couple of posts from the Maldives. “Progressively becoming the real me,” she’d captioned a collection of pictures that showed her gorging on a burger. Ishaan also shared a picture of himself next to a pool, getting ready for a swim. “Mood: Blue - Eiffel 65 (Flume remix),” he wrote.

Ananya will soon be seen in director Shakun Batra’s upcoming film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan, who was recently seen in the BBC drama A Suitable Boy, will star in Phone Booth, opposite Siddhanth and Katrina Kaif.

Also read: Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khatter, Sidharth Malhotra join the Bollywood brigade in the Maldives. See pics

The Maldives has always been a popular destination for Bollywood celebrities. Currently, it is also hosting Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

