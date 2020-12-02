Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Ananya Panday fangirls over Kareena Kapoor on What Women Want, shows off her custom-made Poo jacket

Ananya Panday fangirls over Kareena Kapoor on What Women Want, shows off her custom-made Poo jacket

Ananya Panday showed off her custom-made Poo jacket to Kareena Kapoor Khan, in a clip from an upcoming episode of Kareena’s talk show, What Women Want. Watch the video here.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 20:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ananya Panday showed off her Poo jacket to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Actor Ananya Panday has shared a glimpse of her appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show, What Women Want. In the clip, Ananya expressed her fandom for Kareena with her choice of wardrobe for the occasion.

“Can I tell you what’s behind my look today? Because I think it will be very exciting. So I need to show you this jacket that I’ve gotten made,” Ananya said in the clip, and proceeded to show Kareena the pink jacket she was wearing. It was filled with references to Poo, Kareena’s character in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Along the sleeves, it read, “Good looks, good looks and Good looks.” On the front pocket, there was another of Poo’s catchphrases -- “P.H.A.T.- Pretty, Hot And Tempting.”

And then, Ananya turned the jacket around and showed Poo, printed on the back. “I love this jacket, I’ve never found the right opportunity to wear it, but today I had to wear it,” Ananya said.

 



The actor isn’t just a fan of Kareena, but also of her current co-star, Deepika Padukone. She recently gushed about working with Deepika in director Shakun Batra’s new film, which they’re in the process of shooting. She recently shared a picture with Deepika, and wrote, “I love you @DeepikaPadukone Aka. The only person I hug.”

In an interview to Hindustan Times, she said that Shakun was on the list of filmmakers she wanted to work with. “It was a really surreal for me. It was everything I could have dreamed of. We did a lot of workshops and readings. Shakun is just an amazing director for an actor to work with. He gives you so much space and clear instructions. He just lets you play when you are on screen. So I am really enjoying the equation I have with Shakun,” she said

Also read: Deepika Padukone is the only person Ananya Panday will hug, says ‘I love you Aka’. See their photo

Ananya made her film debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, and was recently seen in Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
Nepal foreign minister to visit India this month
Dec 02, 2020 20:14 IST
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
Dec 02, 2020 19:03 IST
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Dec 02, 2020 19:51 IST

latest news

Corporate-owned banks pose a risk
Dec 02, 2020 20:36 IST
Sasikala applies for early remission and release from Bengaluru prison
Dec 02, 2020 20:35 IST
In higher education, it is time to prioritise Indian languages
Dec 02, 2020 20:34 IST
Strive for a sustainable ocean economy
Dec 02, 2020 20:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.