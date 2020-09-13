Ananya Panday is a flawless beauty, shares pictures of her no make-up look. See here

Actor Ananya Panday shared a bunch of stunning no make-up pictures of herself on Instagram. Her fans and industry friends went gaga seeing her fresh and make-up free avatar.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote: “Smileee... it confuses people.” The pictures show Ananya, in a pretty pink dress, somewhere in the hills. She has a pair of sun glasses, with pink shades, on as well. Commenting on the pictures, Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor said, “Pretty girl”. Her aunt, Deanne Panday, dropped a bunch of black heart emojis.

Ananya is quite regular with her posts. Making the announcement about her upcoming film, Khaali Peeli, she had shared a poster from the film. That too garnered quite a few comments. She later shared a song from the film, dubbed Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi. Seeing her in it, even Kareena Kapoor commented, “You look so hot !!!well done...”

The song, however, had to face flak online. Many on social media called it racist as it mentions the word ‘goriya’ for Ananya, while comparing her to iconic black singer, Beyonce. The makers later changed the spelling of the word to ‘Beyonse’. The film arrives on pay-per-view platform Zee Plex on October 2.

Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Taking about her performance in the film, the Hindustan Times review had said: “Ananya Panday is stuck with her rigid expressions that don’t seem to change throughout the film. Even when she tries to look the typical good-looking Delhi girl, it doesn’t work.”

On the work front, Ananya has Shakun Batra’s film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in prominent roles. She will also be seen as the lead heroine in Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda’s next, Fighter.

