Ananya Panday loves Timothee Chalamet, tells Shanaya Kapoor: ‘There is nothing you can do to change my mind’

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is in love with Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet, her close friend Shanaya Kapoor seems to have revealed on Instagram.

Ananya shared Shanaya’s posts which showed a collage of mirror selfies of the Bollywood actor and a superimposed image looking like text messages, one of which reads, “I’m in love with Timothee Chalamet and there is nothing you can do to change my mind.” Another message on the collage says, “Just say goodnight and go.” A line from Billie Eilish’s song ‘Bad Guy’ is also written on the collage. “I’m the bad guy, duh,” it says.

While Ananya has featured in a lead role in Student of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Shanaya worked as assistant director on Karan Johar’s production Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl that features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Chunky Panday’s daughter and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya are childhood friends. Social media is full of loved-up pictures and posts of the two besties. Earlier this week, Ananya shared a picture in which she posed with Shanaya and wrote, “We’ll be best friends forever... because you already know too much.” She also added the hashtags, “#Throwback #ShaniCake #Soulmate.”

Ananya, Shanaya and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan have been best friends since they were little children. Suhana commented on the picture of Ananya and Shanaya, “Wow you really got that caption back.” This wasn’t all; Suhana also dropped heart emojis for her friends in another comment.

Ananya was shooting for her next, Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli, when the lockdown was enforced in March. Just one day of shoot remains but it is not known when the schedule will resume. Currently, she is self-isolating at her residence with her family -- parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, and sister Rysa Panday.

