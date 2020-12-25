Ananya Panday poses in red, Shilpa Shetty shares video with daughter Samisha as Bollywood celebs spread Christmas cheer

Ananya Panday and Soha Ali Khan were among the many Bollywood celebs who posted Christmas messages on social media.

Bollywood actors such as Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and others extended their best wishes to fans on the occasion of Christmas on Friday. They took to social media to share pictures of private celebrations amid the ongoing pandemic.

Actor Kajol shared a picture of her wall, adorned with family portraits, and wrote in her caption, “Someone pointed out to me that the way we run the world is changing and only for the better, but in the meanwhile we will have to go through the really shi**ty adjustment period. To a better world and a better tomorrow! That’s my wish for this Christmas.”

Kareena posted pictures from a dinner that she hosted with husband Saif Ali Khan, and wrote, “That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people.” Her sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan, who also attended the party, posted a picture of her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, posing next to a Christmas tree. “Merry Christmas from ours to yours!” she wrote in another post, which had pictures from Kareena and Saif’s party.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani shared a video from the sets of the film, which is currently in production. “Mr. and Mrs. Claus from #JugJuggJeeyo wishing you all a very Merry Christmas,” Kiara wrote in her post.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, had shared multiple pictures from the Bachchan family celebrations. The pictures included everyone from Navya’s grandparents and mother Shweta, to her uncle Abhishek Bachchan, Abhishek’s wife, Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter, Aaradhya.

Actor Ananya Panday wished her fans with two pictures of herself, posing next to a Christmas tree, wearing reindeer ears on her head. In her caption, she quoted The Grinch. “Christmas feels with my babies,” Maheep Kapoor wrote in a post from Dubai, which also featured her children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor.

Shilpa Shetty, meanwhile, shared an animated video of her family -- husband Raj Kundra, and children Viaan and Samisha -- enjoying a ‘virtual holiday’. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Kundra’s. Dancing into 2021 with hope , positivity and safer travels,” she wrote.

