Ananya Panday quotes Harry Potter amid ongoing controversy, Suhana Khan leaves comment. See pic

Actor Ananya Panday on Tuesday shared a new magazine cover on which she is posing with a Harry Potter book, captioned her post with a quote from the series, but didn’t make a reference to the ongoing controversy surrounding author JK Rowling and her perceived transphobic tweets. Ananya’s BFF, Suhana Khan reacted to the post by commenting under it.

The cover, for the upcoming issue of Harper’s Bazaar India, shows Ananya smiling for the camera, holding a copy of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. She wrote in her caption, “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if only one remembers to turn on the light.” Suhana, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and designer Gauri Khan, left heart-faced emojis in the comments section. Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, “Someone’s become quite the bookworm.” Ananya’s post has been ‘liked’ over 600000 times.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been involved in an ongoing controversy surrounding her recent tweets which have been called out for being transphobic. The situation even led Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe to issue a statement directly in contrast to the opinions expressed by Rowling. "Transgender women are women," Radcliffe wrote. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," he added.

Suhana, meanwhile, comments frequently on Ananya’s posts. “Hot hot hot,” she wrote for Ananya’s recent, sun-kissed photos. Ananya has been lifelong friends with Suhana, and said in a recent interview that “Suhana and I have grown up together and my only complaint is that she lives too far away and I barely get to see her.”

