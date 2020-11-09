Ananya Panday reads Karan Johar’s new book The Big Thoughts of Little Luv to his kids Yash and Roohi. See pics

Actor Ananya Panday shared few pictures on Instagram with filmmaker Karan Johar’s kids - Yash and Roohi. The pictures showed her reading his upcoming book, The Big Thoughts of Little Luv.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote: “‘The big thoughts of little Luv’ by @karanjohar the sweetest book with the sweetest message!” Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions also dropped heart emojis. Many fans also reacted to the post. It showed Ananya, in a baby pink jacket, sitting by a table on the floor, with Roohi and Yash sitting on either sides. As she read, the two looked intently at the book. A teddy bear and a packet of crayons lay on the table.

Few days back, producer and interior designer Gauri Khan had shared a picture of her younger son, AbRam reading the book. Sharing the pictures, she had written: “All grown up, AbRam’s reading this book himself!! Congrats @karanjohar on the book!!” One of the pictures showed Gauri and AbRam, sitting with their backs to the camera on their home’s balcony with the open expanse of the sea visible in front of them. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra had showered their love on the post.

Karan had himself shared video clip talking about the book and had said: “Phew - Yash & Roohi find the book funny! I hope Big Thoughts of Little Luv makes your little ones laugh just as much as these two!”

The book is inspired by his own experiences as a parent. Karan has explored the challenges every parent faces as well as the differences imposed between boys and girls while raising them. The book will narrate the story of twins, Luv and Kusha. It may be recalled that Karan became a single father to twins through surrogacy in 2017.

The Big Thoughts of Little Luv will be published by Juggernaut Book.

