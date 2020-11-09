Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Ananya Panday reads Karan Johar’s new book The Big Thoughts of Little Luv to his kids Yash and Roohi. See pics

Ananya Panday reads Karan Johar’s new book The Big Thoughts of Little Luv to his kids Yash and Roohi. See pics

Annaya Panday shared pictures from a book reading session with Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi, the book in question being the filmmaker’s upcoming book, The Big Thoughts of Little Luv.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ananya Panday shared new pictures with Yash and Roohi Johar.

Actor Ananya Panday shared few pictures on Instagram with filmmaker Karan Johar’s kids - Yash and Roohi. The pictures showed her reading his upcoming book, The Big Thoughts of Little Luv.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote: “‘The big thoughts of little Luv’ by @karanjohar the sweetest book with the sweetest message!” Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions also dropped heart emojis. Many fans also reacted to the post. It showed Ananya, in a baby pink jacket, sitting by a table on the floor, with Roohi and Yash sitting on either sides. As she read, the two looked intently at the book. A teddy bear and a packet of crayons lay on the table.

 

 



 

Few days back, producer and interior designer Gauri Khan had shared a picture of her younger son, AbRam reading the book. Sharing the pictures, she had written: “All grown up, AbRam’s reading this book himself!! Congrats @karanjohar on the book!!” One of the pictures showed Gauri and AbRam, sitting with their backs to the camera on their home’s balcony with the open expanse of the sea visible in front of them. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra had showered their love on the post.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal stuns in red, shares pics from Maldives honeymoon, husband Gautam ‘grateful for being able to travel again’

Karan had himself shared video clip talking about the book and had said: “Phew - Yash & Roohi find the book funny! I hope Big Thoughts of Little Luv makes your little ones laugh just as much as these two!”

The book is inspired by his own experiences as a parent. Karan has explored the challenges every parent faces as well as the differences imposed between boys and girls while raising them. The book will narrate the story of twins, Luv and Kusha. It may be recalled that Karan became a single father to twins through surrogacy in 2017.

The Big Thoughts of Little Luv will be published by Juggernaut Book.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tomorrow’s counting to decide if Bihar is ready for a young CM
Nov 09, 2020 10:12 IST
NGT pronounces total ban against sale,use of all firecrackers in Delhi-NCR
Nov 09, 2020 11:03 IST
PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi
Nov 09, 2020 10:48 IST
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
Nov 09, 2020 07:55 IST

latest news

‘He has led the way’: Stoinis says Dhawan is ‘a leader’ in DC team
Nov 09, 2020 11:05 IST
No reduction in scholarship amount for ST and SC students: Odisha CM
Nov 09, 2020 11:02 IST
If we can learn anything from Trump’s defeat…: Sena’s jibe at ‘losing’ NDA in Bihar
Nov 09, 2020 11:05 IST
US Election 2020: ‘Referendum’ on Donald Trump shatters turnout records
Nov 09, 2020 11:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.