Ananya Panday says she has stopped going to the gym: ‘I don’t have gym looks’

Ananya Panday seems to be feeling the pressure of looking great even while she sweats. In an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, she revealed that she no longer goes to the gym because she has run out of ‘gym looks’.

On being asked by Kareena about her gym and airport looks, Ananya said, “I have stopped going to the gym because I don’t have gym looks to give. I am like, ‘How do I wear something new every single day?’ The gym and airport are two places where you have to be comfortable. How will I sit in such a long flight in these trench coats and all? I can’t do it. My airport looks are sneakers, jeans and an oversized sweatshirt. I don’t give it that much importance at all.”

During the conversation, Ananya also opened up about being trolled for what she wears. She said that she chooses to dress in a way that makes her happy and does not care about inviting criticism.

“When it comes to trolling, now I am just like, anything I do or wear, I am going to get trolled anyway. So it’s fine, as long as I am happy and comfortable. I have made it to Diet Sabya and I have been questioned on what I am wearing but that is something that I don’t actually obsess over or anything. As long as I am happy and I get good pictures to put on my Instagram, I am fine,” she said.

Ananya, who was last seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli, is shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet untitled domestic noir film, which also features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter, alongside Vijay Deverakonda, in the pipeline.

