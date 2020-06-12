Ananya Panday, Shanaya leave out Suhana Khan in new post, but Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter makes her sassy presence felt

Actor Ananya Panday and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor posed for a new Instagram pictures on Friday, but the third member of their girl-gang, Suhana Khan, wasn’t included. And so Suhana made her presence felt by leaving a sassy comment on the post.

Ananya shared the picture, which shows her posing with Shanaya, on Friday. She captioned it, “We’ll be best friends forever... because you already know too much.” She also added the hashtags, “#Throwback #ShaniCake #Soulmate.”

Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana have been best friends since they were toddlers, and frequently appear on each other’s Instagram -- either in posts or in the comments. And this time was no different. Suhana wrote in the comments, “Wow you really got that caption back.” This wasn’t all; Suhana also dropped heart emojis for her friends in another comment.

Suhana is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Ananya’s father is actor Chunky Pandey.

Recently, Suhana and Ananya have been bantering on social media quite frequently. When Ananya posted a picture of her new magazine cover earlier this week, Suhana left heart faced emojis in the comments section. When Ananya posted a series of sun-kissed pictures of herself, Suhana wrote, “Hot hot hot.”

Also read: Ananya Panday quotes Harry Potter amid ongoing controversy, Suhana Khan leaves comment. See pic

Like Ananya, both Suhana and Shanaya are expected to join the film industry as actors soon. While Shanaya assisted on the upcoming Gunjan Saxena biopic, which stars her cousin Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana is completing her education at New York University.

Ananya in a recent interview said that she can’t wait for Suhana to make her film debut. “I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act. She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait,” she’d said.