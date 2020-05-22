Ananya Panday shares beach photo to wish Suhana Khan on her 20th birthday: ‘You will be my little baby forever’

Actor Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday, has wished her best friend Suhana Khan on her 20th birthday. The Student of the Year 2 actor took to Instagram to wish Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter with a sweet message and a throwback picture.

Ananya shared a lovely picture from one of their outings to Shah Rukh’s Alibaug bungalow and wrote, “The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue ...but u will be my little baby forever.” While Suhana is on the left in a vest and a skirt, Ananya is in a green shirt.

Suhana was quick to acknowledge her friend’s birthday wish and went on to engage in a banter in the comments section. She wrote in response, “Hahaha you found one not bad,” and added, “I love youu thank you xxx” and “Misss uu.”

Several of their industry friends also wished Suhana in the comments section. Sussanne Khan wrote, “Two beautiful dolls inside and out.” Ananya’s mother Bhavna Panday showered the post with a few heart emojis.

Suhana had recently posed for an at-home photoshoot at her residence Mannat. Her mother Gauri Khan clicked her photos and shared them on Instagram with a mention, “No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!!”

Suhana is currently staying with her family in Mumbai and has been utilising her time to learn belle dancing through online classes during her time at home. Belle dancer Sanjana Muthreja had recently shared a picture that displayed how their sessions are progressing now.

Suhana had returned from New York where she is studying ahead of the lockdown. Talking about her friend’s wish to join Bollywood, Ananya had told Pinkvilla last year, “I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act. She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

