Ananya Panday shares gorgeous throwback pics from her first ever photo shoot. See it here

Updated: May 14, 2020 13:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ananya Panday shared throwback pictures amid lockdown.

Looks like the coronavirus lockdown and turned into a season of throwbacks for many Bollywood beauties. Actor Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share pictures from her first-ever photo shoot.

She wrote: “Throwback to my first photo shoot ever with my fave @avigowariker.” Ace photographer Avinash Gowariker seems to be a favourite of many Bollywood actors. Sonakshi Sinha wrote to say how many stars did their first photo shoots with him. She commented: “Lol i think all our first photoshoots have been by @avigowariker only.”

 

Ananya has been sharing sweet Instagram posts through the lockdown period. Like she did for Mother’s Day, when she posted videos from her childhood where she is talking about her mother. “The answer is still the same love u @bhavanapandey.”



As her film Student of the Year 2 completed one year in May, she wrote: “Can’t believe it’s already been one year - it still seems so surreal. Whatever I wished and dreamed off came true on this date last year and I’ll forever be grateful to Punit, Karan, Dharma, Apoorva, Tiger, Tara, Aditya, Ravi sir and my entire cast and crew of the film.”

“The amount of love I’ve received from the audience and industry motivates me to work even harder and want to better myself every day. I feel blessed to have gotten this opportunity,” she added.

(With IANS)

